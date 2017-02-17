Election filing deadline Friday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The final filing deadline for both City of Port Isabel and Point Isabel Independent School District Board of Trustees elections is Friday, Feb. 17 by 5 p.m.

Two seats on the Port Isabel City Commission are up for election — Place 3 and Place 4.

Incumbents Martin Cantu, Sr. and Jeffery Martinez have both filed their re-election materials, Port Isabel City Secretary Susie Alcocer said earlier this week. As of press time, no other candidates have submitted campaign applications or picked up campaign packets, she said. City commission terms last for a period of two years.

For the school district, two seats are up for grabs on the seven-seat board of trustees.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.