City enforces dune protection

The SPI Shoreline Task Force discussed enforcement and recommending of dune permit applications during its meeting held on Monday, Feb. 13.

During discussion on enforcement, Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill reported on two cases where stop-work orders were issued due to activities in the dune areas that were not permitted. The first was on the dunes in front of 4012 Gulf Blvd. and involved the discovery of extensive damage done to the plants that appeared to be the result of the application of an herbicide. The second case at 4702 and 4704 Gulf Blvd. resulted from the discovery of illegally dumped building materials on the dunes in front of the construction site.

“They were both cited as well as brought to court,” Hill said. “They will be proceeding with mitigation on both properties to make up for the dune damage that was incurred.”

“Do you think that this is a case where either the property owner or contractor didn’t know they were in violation?” asked Task force member Thor Lassen.

