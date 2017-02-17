BikeFest returns this weekend

By DINA ARÉVALO

SPI BikeFest returns to South Padre Island this weekend, Friday, Feb. 17 – Saturday, Feb. 18.

In anticipation of the influx of motorcyclists to the region, the City of South Padre Island has announced the City, along with the South Padre Island Police Department, will work to manage traffic during the 2-day event.

“Public safety is our number one priority,” Chief of Police Randy Smith said in a statement obtained by the PRESS. “We want to ensure the participants and visitors enjoy this event.”

Motorists should be aware of the potential for traffic delays during the Fest’s signature event, the Iron Horse Parade, which will take place on Saturday at approximately 6 p.m.

During the parade, bikers will gather at Schlitterbahn Beach Resort for a leisurely cruise to the South Padre Island Convention Centre.

