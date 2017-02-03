Tarpons Halt Invasion of Red Ants, 66-57

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel Tarpons shot out of the gate against the Red Ants of Progreso as they took first-half leads of 18-4 and 28-14, and held on for a 66-57 win at Tarpon Gym last Tuesday night.

It was Port Isabel’s second win of the season in District 32-4A action, which ties the number of league wins the Tarpons had all of last season. Four district games remain to be played.

It was a talented and determined Red Ant team that came into Tarpon Gym Tuesday night and they did not go down easily.

