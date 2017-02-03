Parks committee in a pickle over popular sport

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

On Jan. 18, the SPI Parks, Recreation and Beautification Committee met to discuss issues related to the City’s parks.

Kimberly Dollar addressed the committee about pickle ball. She shared videos and information on the fast growing sport, including the requirements for providing a pickle ball court. “Apparently this game is very addictive, and those who play it, play it religiously,” Dollar said.

She went on to explain that Winter Texans are avid players. “Currently, these avid sportsmen, if they are not staying in a complex that will provide them a converted tennis court, or a racquetball court, or something like that, then they have to leave the Island to play.”

