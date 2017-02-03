Letter to the Editor for 2-02-2017

Special to the PRESS

Dear Editor,

Annova LNG has filed for Air Quality Permit 144829 with TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality). This makes the third LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) export terminal that proposes to build on the Brownsville Ship Channel in close proximity to Laguna Vista, Port Isabel, and South Padre Island. All of these local towns have vocally opposed the LNG plants being situated close to their schools and residences and have submitted their concerns to FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission).

With Annova adding itself to the list of the other LNG export terminals, Texas LNG and Rio Grande LNG, we residents can expect to breathe three times the quantity of the following contaminants: nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, sulfuric acid mist, carbon monoxide, (volatile) organic compounds, particulate matter, and hazardous air pollutants.

If you value your health and value the natural resources of the RGV, then please comment to TCEQ about your concerns on their website https://www.tceq.texas.gov/about/comments.html

