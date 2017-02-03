«

Lady Tarpons Blow Out Progreso, 50-15

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons basketball team blew out the Lady Red Ants of Progreso, 50-15, in a District 32-4A game Tuesday night at Tarpon Gym.

With the win Port Isabel improves to 6-6 in league play.  Progreso falls to 0-12.

Port Isabel led 11-0 in the first quarter before Progreso got its first point of the game on a free throw with 1:27 to go.  The Lady Tarpons led 15-1 at the end of the quarter and the visitor’s didn’t get their first field goal until the seventh minute of the second quarter.

Not that the Lady Tarpons were on cruise-control for the rest of the game.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

