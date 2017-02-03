E.K. Atwood overhaul set to begin Friday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

In accordance with the Cameron County Parks Master Plan, a $3.75 million overhaul of E.K. Atwood Park is slated to begin with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Feb. 3.

The park, also known as Beach Access 5, is one of the most popular destinations for South Padre Island beachgoers. Originally constructed in 1996, the park’s pavilion was closed to public access in 2015 due to safety concerns with the pilings supporting it. The beach access remained open to vehicular traffic, however.

But sunbathers won’t always be able to drive onto the beach from E.K. Atwood. The redesign calls for constructing three pavilions atop a terraced surface accessible only to pedestrians. The parking area will be wheelchair accesible and “will be constructed using a pervious paving system that is environmentally friendly,” according to a statement released by the County this week.

