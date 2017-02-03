CVA faces funding challenges

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The SPI Convention and Visitors Advisory Board considered funding for future proposed Island events in its Jan. 25 meeting.

“In the report and recommendations we are forwarding to you, you will see that we have serious challenges for fully funding the current application requests to begin with, and serious challenges to funding those that have made requests in July and/or those who have made applications for events at this meeting that actually do not occur until after the beginning of the next fiscal year,” Keith Arnold, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) said.

He added, “If we funded fully the requests to take place in this fiscal year, we would have a deficit in the special events line item of $32,750. If we fully funded the above and those requesting grants now for events occurring in the next fiscal year, we would incur a deficit of $147,750 in this year’s annual budget.” Arnold also said an additional three additional events typically apply for funding in July and would require an additional $82,500.

