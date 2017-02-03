County submits ERP draft for review

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

After a protracted discussion about recent revisions to the Cameron County Erosion Response Plan (ERP), the Cameron County Commissioner’s Court unanimously approved sending the draft document to the Texas General Land Office (GLO) for an informal review.

The decision came last Thursday, Jan. 26 during a special meeting of the court, with Cameron County Parks Director Joe Vega and Jeb Boyt, a senior consultant with PAR Consulting, on hand to explain the current status of the ERP.

“It’s just an informal plan, a draft plan, that is going to be submitted to the GLO fro informal review,” Vega said at the top of the discussion. The County tasked PAR Consulting, headed by Peter Ravella, to research and create the ERP in 2015. After a year of public workshops, meetings with private landowners, a public comment period and some preliminary feedback from the GLO in July of last year, the County will now send a revised draft of the plan to the land office for further review.

But the slow pace of the project had some on the Court growing anxious. Without a state approved ERP plan, the County remains ineligible for funding that could be used for improvements at County parks.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.