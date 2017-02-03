Candidates file in Laguna Vista

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Two incumbents and one political newcomer have filed for places on the Laguna Vista Town

Council May election ballot as of Thursday morning.

The May 6 election will decide who will fill three-year terms for the mayor and three council positions. Currently the places are held by Mayor Susie Houston, Council members Place 1 Michael Carter, Place 2 Wanda Reyes Rice and Place 3 Frank Davalos.

Mayor Houston has filed for re-election, while incumbent Carter will seek re-election to his post. Newcomer Johvonne Hernandez Howard is seeking Place 2 and incumbent Davalos is running for his Place 3 slot.

