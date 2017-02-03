2016 saw big strides for CCRMA

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

The Cameron County Regional Mobile Authority (CCRMA) recently provided the Cameron County Commissioners Court a year-end review of the progress of several key projects, chief among them the Second Causeway Project and the SH 550 toll road.

Planning for the Second Causeway, an 8-mile bridge which will connect the northern end of South Padre Island to the mainland near Laguna Vista, ramped up in 2016. Spurred by the County’s December 2015 creation of a transportation improvement zone (TRZ) which is expected to pump $1 billion in funding for road infrastructure, the CCRMA hosted an industry review meeting last March which garnered the attendance of approximately 175 developers, local officials and members of the public.

At the meeting, stakeholders heard preliminary mitigation plans necessitated by undertaking such a large project in an environmentally sensitive area. Those plans were one of the things CCRMA Chief Financial Officer Adrian Rincones spoke of to the Court last Thursday. The CCRMA completed its final environmental impact statement (EIS) for the project and has re-evaluated the overall mitigation plan, he said.

