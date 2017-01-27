Writer’s Block: Winter’s No Rest For the Weary

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

It’s hard to call it “winter” when the days have been warm enough to go for walks along the beach barefoot, or when it’s been warm enough to dip your toes in the surf while on those walks. I know that from personal experience since I’ve recently taken up evening surfside walks in an attempt to make good on my New Year’s Resolutions (and also because it’s fun).

Nonetheless, winter it currently is and winter it will remain for a few weeks yet, unless a certain groundhog says different this time next week. And while the season may mean bundling up and staying indoors for folks who live in more northern climes as they wait for sunshine and newly sprouted grass to signal when it’s safe to start filling up their calendars once again, there’s no shortage of things to do during a South Texas winter.

We’ve got the privilege of warm — or warm enough — weather nearly all year long, which means any time is a good time to get outside. The New Year’s celebrations are long over; things at school and work have settled into a comfortable groove. Now all that’s left is a way to while away the hours on the weekend.

The Winter Outdoor Wildlife Expo (WOWE) kicked off this Tuesday and will continue into the weekend. On Saturday, families, especially, will want to head to the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center, which is enjoying its second year as WOWE hosts. Saturday is Family Day at the Expo, so little ones will find a variety of kid-themed activities to entertain. Jonathan Wood will also be on hand to dazzle audiences with his live raptor show, which features peregrine falcons, an aplomado falcon, several owls and more. Last year, Wood brought a bald eagle which had been featured in a magazine photo spread with President Donald Trump.

But the weekend’s not all for the birds. Staff and volunteers from Sea Turtle Inc. and Respeta Tu Playa will be hosting their annual End of the Road Beach Cleanup on Saturday morning, as well. Folks interested in sprucing up our beaches for the benefit of the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle mamas that nest here are welcome to join Sea Turtle Inc. at County Beach Access 6 at 10 a.m.

And while the saying, “go fly a kite!” is usually delivered as an invective to a person who might be bugging you, on South Padre Island it’s a warm and genuine welcome to partake in some safe family fun. So, go fly a kite on Feb. 2-4 as the annual Kite Fest returns to the Island. Enjoy talented trick fliers as they make their colorful kites dance in the air with swoops, swirls and turns.

And if all that recreating makes you work up an appetite, well then you’re in luck there, too, because the Museums of Port Isabel will be hosting their annual Taste of the Laguna Madre on Friday, Feb. 3. The area’s top restaurants will offer many tasty treats during the feast, which will be held from 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center.

These are just some of the upcoming events in the area. If you know of one we’ve left out, drop us a line at editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com and we’ll be sure to add it to our calendar of events.

