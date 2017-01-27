Wildlife Expo offers something for everyone

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Wildlife experts and novices alike were being wowed at the Winter Outdoor Wildlife Expo (WOWE) this Tuesday at the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center (BNC).

The five-day long event is enjoying its second year being hosted at the BNC and the first day crowds looked bigger than ever, according to BNC Director Cristin Howard. “The morning started out with Boyd (Blihovde) from Laguna Atascosa with alligators, and he had the room packed. All the chairs were filled and people were standing in the back,” she said.

Blihovde is the refuge manager for the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge (LANWR), located just north of Laguna Vista. He was one of several federal and state officials set to deliver presentations about plants and wildlife found in the Rio Grande Valley.

But it wasn’t just public employees who were sharing their expertise. Local business and landowners were on hand to talk about their trades, as well as their conservation efforts.

Maryjo Bogatto and Thadea Corkill, of the Cactus Creek Ranch, which lies near the LANWR, both delivered presentations, as well.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.