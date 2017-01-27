Tarpons Go Down with Flags Flying, 55-49

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons basketball team fought La Feria with everything they had Tuesday night at Tarpon Gym, but lost a fast-paced, exciting game in the end, 55-49.

The district-leading Lions came in undefeated in the league and alone in first place. The Tarpons were 1-6 and had just earned their first district win of the season last Friday. Trailing 17-9 at the end of the first quarter Port Isabel scored 10 unanswered points in the second period to tie the score at 19. Fernie Lopez made two amazing moves to the hoop for a pair of buckets, and Jeremy Martinez hit a three-pointer at the buzzer for a four-point Tarpon lead at the half, 26-22.

