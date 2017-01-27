Street improvement efforts continue

By DINA ARÉVALO

Street improvements continued to be the primary topic of discussion at Tuesday evening’s regular meeting of the Port Isabel City Commission.

The Commission unanimously approved the submission of a grant application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for a Texas Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $275,000. The Commission also unanimously approved the professional engineering contract to San Benito-based engineering firm, Cruz-Hogan Consultants, as well as the administration of the grant to Mario Gonzalez Davis, who has assisted the City in the past on similar projects.

As discussed in prior meetings, the project — if the grant application is approved — will focus on South Shore Drive, City Manager Jared Hockema explained. “We’re going from Cisneros to Adams Street,” Hockema said. “We have a preliminary estimate, including engineering, of $280,000 for construction and $18,000 for administration, so the total cost of the project is $298,000. The grant amount is ($275,000), so that would require us to put a match of $23,000,” he said.

