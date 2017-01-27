County inmates helping to beautify city

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel residents may have noticed some positive changes in recent weeks as the City’s code enforcement department has teamed up with a new crew to help clean up trouble spots all over town. The City has enlisted the help of the Cameron County Prisoners at Work program to clean up alleyways as well as to add some elbow grease to several other projects around Port Isabel.

“We requested them to come out and help us out,” Fire Marshal John Sandoval said earlier this week. “Sheriff (Omar) Lucio was kind enough to allow these guys to come out and help us out, along with the guards that are out here with them,” he said.

Monday morning, the crew of four prisoners and two guards could be found at the historic Yacht Club removing brush, cutting down nuisance trees, weeding the lot around the property and covering holes in the abandoned building. At least four raccoons had been found inside the building, Sandoval informed commissioners during a City meeting the next evening.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.