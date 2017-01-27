«

January 27, 2017

Lady Tarpons Fall to La Feria, 36-28

January 27, 2017

By LARRY GAGE
The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons dropped a 36-28 decision to La Feria Tuesday night in Tarpon Gym.

Port Isabel falls to 5-5 in District 32-4A play and remains tied for fourth place in the district standings with Rio Hondo and Raymondville.  La Feria improves to 8-2 and stays alone in second place behind 9-1 Hidalgo.

It was a very low-scoring first quarter in which the Lionettes were shut out until the sixth minute.  The Lady Tarpons led 6-4 at the end of one.

“We just did not play well,” head coach Blake Ramsey said afterwards.

