Lady Tarpons Fall to La Feria, 36-28

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons dropped a 36-28 decision to La Feria Tuesday night in Tarpon Gym.

Port Isabel falls to 5-5 in District 32-4A play and remains tied for fourth place in the district standings with Rio Hondo and Raymondville. La Feria improves to 8-2 and stays alone in second place behind 9-1 Hidalgo.

It was a very low-scoring first quarter in which the Lionettes were shut out until the sixth minute. The Lady Tarpons led 6-4 at the end of one.

“We just did not play well,” head coach Blake Ramsey said afterwards.

