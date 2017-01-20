WOWE starts Tuesday

By DINA ARÉVALO

The South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center is once again gearing up to host the Winter Outdoor Wildlife Expo (WOWE).

The 5-day event kicks off next Tuesday, Jan. 24 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 28. This marks the 22nd year WOWE will offer educational seminars and presentations about the plants and animals that call the Rio Grande Valley home.

Presentations will be offered from local wildlife officials, including representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife. Many locals will also be on hand to share their knowledge, including Port Isabel chef Bettina Tolin, Scarlet Colley, known as the Dolphin Whisperer, and many more.

Each day’s presentations will follow a certain theme. Tuesday’s theme is “Nature in the Valley Day.” Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge Manager Boyd Blihovde will begin the morning by talking about the local alligator population. Later, husband and wife team Chuck and Marilyn Lorenz will discuss the annual spring wildlife migration, showcasing spectacular photographs taken by Chuck.

