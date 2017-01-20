Woman attempts to escape custody

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

A Laguna Heights woman attempted to escape custody after being served with a warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According the Cameron County Constable’s Pct. 1 office, deputy constables arrived at the 800 block of Michigan Street in Laguna Heights at approximately 11 a.m. to serve a warrant on 27-year-old Melissa Jo Nuñez.

While deputy constables were awaiting assistance from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, Nuñez partially removed the handcuffs which had been securing her and opened the door of the unmarked vehicle where she was being detained.

