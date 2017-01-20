Tarpons Fall at Zapata, 54-46

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons lost, 54-46, at Zapata in District 32-4A action Tuesday night.

The Tarpons are still looking for that first district win and currently stand 0-6 in league play. They lost at Rio Hondo last Friday, 71-65.

“We played a good team on the road,” head P.I. boys coach, Anthony Velarde told the Press Wednesday morning. “Rebounding hurt us… we didn’t take advantage of that and (it) proved to be the difference in the game. The difference was extra opportunities on offense for their side.”

The Tarpons were competitive and hung in with the home-team Hawks but could never quite catch up.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.