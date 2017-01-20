Resolution supports small cities’ law

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista and Port Isabel leaders last week adopted resolutions urging state officials to support a law that protects small towns from annexation by larger cities.

Specifically, the measure urges State Rep. Rene Oliveira and Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. to “take no action that could weaken and limit the application of House Bill 4059 which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2015.”

The law was designed tohalt the City of Brownsville’s strip annexation practices and protect unincorporated communities in Cameron County from future land-grabs. The measure which won both Texas House and Senate approval, was sponsored by Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. and Rep. Rene Oliveira.

