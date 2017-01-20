Morning Jog

Causeway Run draws many first timers

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

For the thousands of runners and walkers who came out to participate in the 33rd Annual Longest Causeway Run and Fitness Walk Saturday, it could not have been a more perfect day.

The sun was shining and the breeze was mild and cool — it was a great first impression for those doing their first run.

For Pharr resident Ashley Mariscal, 27, Saturday’s Causeway Run wasn’t just her first, but was also her first 10K at all. A bit of lighthearted family rivalry was behind Mariscal’s decision to try the run. “I decided to do it because he was going to do it and I knew I could beat him,” she said, motioning to her future brother-in-law, Diego Garza, who stood beside her.

Garza, also 27, laughed as the pair debated what their finish times were. “I’ve been doing it annually for the past three years. I did the summer run since its inaugural event,” Garza said. “Luckily the weather was good,” he said.

Mariscal enjoyed the event, she said. “It was a little bit challenging, but I think the whole point was, ‘As long as I can get through this, I can do the rest,'” she said.

After a bit more good-natured ribbing between the two, Garza remarked, “I just want to thank my little sister for running with me.”

At just 10 years old, one might think this year’s Causeway Run was a first for young Zaiden Diaz, of Los Fresnos; however, it was in fact his second.

