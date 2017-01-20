«

Laguna Vista receives clean audit

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

The Town of Laguna Vista received a clean audit opinion for the past fiscal year.

On Sept. 30, the last day of fiscal year 2015-2016, the Town has excess revenues over expenditures of $137,428, according to City Manager Rolando Vela.

The Town Council heard the audit report at its January meeting.

“In layman’s terms, this means that for the 2015-16 budget, the Town ended in the black in the amount of $137, 428,” Vela said.

