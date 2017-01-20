«

»

Jan 20 2017

Print this Post

Lady Tarpons Get the Win at Zapata

Categories:

News, Sports

by Editor

January 20, 2017

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons took the long bus ride to Zapata last Tuesday and made the trip worthwhile with a 49-34 triumph in a key District 32-4A hoops contest.

The team was ready to play from the opening tip and led all the way.

There was a moment or two near the start of the final quarter when the Lady Hawks made a bit of a run on Port Isabel by getting to within seven points after trailing by as many as 20.

“I reminded the girls that (we can’t get) complacent – the game’s not over,” head coach Blake Ramsey told the Press Wednesday.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2017/01/20/lady-tarpons-get-the-win-at-zapata/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 