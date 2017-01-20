Lady Tarpons Get the Win at Zapata

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons took the long bus ride to Zapata last Tuesday and made the trip worthwhile with a 49-34 triumph in a key District 32-4A hoops contest.

The team was ready to play from the opening tip and led all the way.

There was a moment or two near the start of the final quarter when the Lady Hawks made a bit of a run on Port Isabel by getting to within seven points after trailing by as many as 20.

“I reminded the girls that (we can’t get) complacent – the game’s not over,” head coach Blake Ramsey told the Press Wednesday.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.