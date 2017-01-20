Hardware store relocation still in limbo

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

In a meeting held on Monday, Jan. 16, the South Padre Island Planning and Zoning Commission considered a request to grant an extension on a previously approved replat, as well as looked at a proposed merger of bayside lots.

The issue of the proposed relocation of Island Ace Hardware from its current location on Padre Boulevard to a new location near Laguna Boulevard was revisited by commissioners as they considered a request to grant a 90 day extension of a replat they approved back in November. At that time, commissioners approved the merger of Lots 2 and 3, Block 96, Padre Beach Subdivision, Section VII, into one lot designated as Lot 2A. City Council, however, subsequently denied a request to change the zoning of the new lot to allow for retail sales back in its Dec. 7, 2016 meeting.

