«

»

Jan 20 2017

Print this Post

Hardware store relocation still in limbo

Categories:

News

by Editor

January 20, 2017

By KEVIN RICH
Special to the PRESS

In a meeting held on Monday, Jan. 16, the South Padre Island Planning and Zoning Commission considered a request to grant an extension on a previously approved replat, as well as looked at a proposed merger of bayside lots.

The issue of the proposed relocation of Island Ace Hardware from its current location on Padre Boulevard to a new location near Laguna Boulevard was revisited by commissioners as they considered a request to grant a 90 day extension of a replat they approved back in November. At that time, commissioners approved the merger of Lots 2 and 3, Block 96, Padre Beach Subdivision, Section VII, into one lot designated as Lot 2A. City Council, however, subsequently denied a request to change the zoning of the new lot to allow for retail sales back in its Dec. 7, 2016 meeting.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2017/01/20/hardware-store-relocation-still-in-limbo/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 