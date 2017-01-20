EDC focuses on improving ecotourism amenities

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Economic Development Corporation (EDC) considered a strategic alliance memorandum with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), reviewed easement agreements between the Birding and Nature Center and Sea Turtle Inc., and discussed the active tourism plan during a meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Angela R. Burton, district director with the SBA made a presentation regarding programs and services they offer. After hearing the presentation, the Board approved a strategic alliance memorandum between the SBA and the EDC. “I’m very comfortable with everything that is in here and look forward to working with her (Burton) more closely on some of the projects and awards that our businesses can get,” EDC Director Darla Lapeyre said regarding the partnership agreement.

The EDC also voted to approve a memorandum of understanding between the EDC, Sea Turtle Inc., and the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center (BNC).

