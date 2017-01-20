District receives clean audit

By DINA ARÉVALO

The Point Isabel Independent School District received a ‘clean’ audit for the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

Such was the report as presented by Victor Barron, of Brownsville accounting firm, Pattillo, Brown and Hill. “it’s a clean audit,” Barron said. “There was no material weaknesses, no significant deficiencies reported,” he said.

Barron spoke of how the District began the fiscal year with a fund balance of approximately $10.7 million, which went down by $1.6 million by the end of the year, to end at approximately $8.4 million by Aug. 31, 2016.

As Deputy Superintendent Henry LeVrier explained, the drop in the fund balance was due to various projects the District undertook throughout the year, including repaving the road to Port Isabel Junior High, roof repairs to an elementary school, and expenses related to improvements at the District’s athletic complex. “These were all projects that were brought to the board,” LeVrier said. “One time expenses.”

