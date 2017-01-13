Youth center requests funding

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

With the recent dissolution of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Madre, the new Laguna Madre Youth Center has emerged, Laguna Vista officials heard Tuesday evening.

A plea for funding support for the new organization was presented by Taylor Houston, who was recently named to represent the institution as its president.

Funding is needed, she said, to ensure services for area youth will continue to be provided. Paid personnel to oversee its programs and activities have been slashed, which should reduce operational costs, Houston said.

Taylor Houston is the daughter of Mayor Susie Houston, who recused herself and left the meeting prior to the discussion of the agena item to avoid a potential conflict of interest. Councilman Frank Davalos, who served as chairman of the Boys & Girls Club of the Laguna Madre Area, also vacated his seat and was absent for the specific agenda item.

The B&G Club’s annual budget was $100,000, bur the new organization is planning on a reduced monthly expenditures of $2,000, it was reported.

