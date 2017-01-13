Town names three to CDC board

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista’s Town Council Tuesday named three citizens to fill vacancies on the Community Development Corporation Board of Directors.

Randy Furbey, director of operations for the Overhead Door Company in Lewisville, Tennessee, was appointed to the Position 1 position; Victor Worrell, retired after serving 36-years in the motion picture studio grip business, was named to fill Position 2 and Norris D. Fletcher, retired from architecture will fill place 3 on the CDC Board.

The CDC Board meets every third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall, 122 Fernandez Street.

The Community Development Corporation (CDC) Board consists of 7 members appointed by the Town Council, with the mayor serving as an Ex-Officio member. The Board oversees community and economic development activities of the Town and is advisory in nature. Its recommendation for funding is acted upon by the Town Council.

