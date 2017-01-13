Stumbaugh done at Port Isabel

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

After 16 years as the Tarpons’ head man, Athletic Director Monty Stumbaugh has been informed that the Point Isabel Independent School District is looking to go in a different direction once his contract ends on June 25.

“The superintendent told me they wanted to go in another direction,” Stumbaugh said in a phone interview Monday. It’s just something that happens in the coaching profession, he said. “You can be doing a good job … unfortunately, the coaching business — that’s part of it.”

Speaking with the characteristic Texas twang of the sort of high school football coaches made famous via television shows such as Friday Night Lights, Stumbaugh had nothing but positive words to share about his tenure with the Tarpons. “They gave me my first head coaching opportunity,” he said of PIISD. “This town has been really good to me,” he said.

Rumors of his ouster have been circulating since last year. In January 2016, a tweet from sports blogger E.J. Holland rocked the Texas high school football social media sphere when he announced the district was “in the process of parting ways” with Stumbaugh, according to unnamed sources.

