Crime watch to get new start

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel Police Department has a new chief in Robert Lopez and with him comes a renewed effort to spark a community crime watch program within the town.

Community Officer Lealani Cooper is in charge of organizing the crime watch, which will meet monthly beginning next week at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center. The first meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 in the EOC room of the Event Center, which is located at 309 E. Railroad St.

The police department hopes to enlist the help of Port Isabel residents to become captains of their neighborhoods.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.