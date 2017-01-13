Council to address issues with new HOT tax

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

SPI City Council held their first regular meeting of 2017 on Jan. 4.

“We’re off to a bit of a rocky start. We’ve gotten your calls, your e-mails. We do read social media postings,” commented Mayor Pro-tem Dennis Stahl regarding the new venue tax collection. “We’re working as hard as we can to follow the law and working toward improvement in the project,” he added. A public workshop on the venue tax is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at City Hall.

Stahl utilized the public comments and announcements portion of the meeting to ask for volunteers to serve on the committees that assist City Council. “I want to encourage interested citizens to apply for any position on the 10 different committees that assist us in Island governance,” Stahl said. He went on to state that Council will vote on those nominations in their next meeting on Jan. 18. Stahl also announced that Mayor Barry Patel will make his State of the Island Address that same day at 5 p.m. prior to the regular council meeting.

