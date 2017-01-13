City focused on street improvements

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Finding ways to fund much needed improvements to the streets of Port Isabel was chief among the discussions at Tuesday evening’s regular meeting of the Port Isabel City Commission.

The meeting began with a public hearing to discuss potential areas within the city which could potentially qualify for funds via the Texas Community Development Program.

Since the mid 1970s, federally funded Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) have been used to address issues within low-income communities by funding anti-poverty programs, community development programs and infrastructure improvements, among others. City Manager Jared Hockema explained to the Commission that the City is somewhat limited in where it can use a CDBG grant because of those federal requirements. For Port Isabel, that means applying the funds to street repairs.

