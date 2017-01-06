Tarpons Fall to Grulla, 62-54

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons basketball squad fought hard against the visiting Gators of Grulla but were outscored in the end, 62-54. It was the second district game for both teams at Tarpon Gym Tuesday night.

The Tarpons led early, 8-7, and again, 20-17 just before halftime. Grulla outscored the home team, 25-9, in the third quarter to take a 44-29 lead going into the final quarter of play. The Tarpons pulled within six at 60-54 with under a minute to play, but that was as close as they got. The Gators hung on and that was a final, 62-54.

