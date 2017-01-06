«

Tarpons Fall to Grulla, 62-54

News, Sports

by Editor

January 6, 2017

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons basketball squad fought hard against the visiting Gators of Grulla but were outscored in the end, 62-54. It was the second district game for both teams at Tarpon Gym Tuesday night.

The Tarpons led early, 8-7, and again, 20-17 just before halftime.  Grulla outscored the home team, 25-9, in the third quarter to take a 44-29 lead going into the final quarter of play.  The Tarpons pulled within six at 60-54 with under a minute to play,  but that was as close as they got.  The Gators hung on and that was a final, 62-54.

