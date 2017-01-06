Sepulveda turns himself in

Former county judge faces multiple charges

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Former Cameron County Judge Pete Sepulveda turned himself into the sheriff’s office late Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Sepulveda faces multiple charges for allegedly using County resources to pave a private road.

“In March of 2016, The District Attorney’s Office received a complaint alleging county workers had paved a certain private road,” the statement reads. Investigators with the Public Integrity Unit began looking into the complaint and ultimately presented its findings to a grand jury in December.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.