Jan 06 2017

Sepulveda turns himself in

News

by Editor

January 6, 2017

Former county judge faces multiple charges

By DINA ARÉVALO
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
Former Cameron County Judge Pete Sepulveda turned himself into the sheriff’s office late Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Sepulveda faces multiple charges for allegedly using County resources to pave a private road.

“In March of 2016, The District Attorney’s Office received a complaint alleging county workers had paved a certain private road,” the statement reads. Investigators with the Public Integrity Unit began looking into the complaint and ultimately presented its findings to a grand jury in December.

