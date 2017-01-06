Remembering ‘Wicha’

Former PRESS staffer dies

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

Lifelong Port Isabel resident and former Port Isabel – South Padre Press staffer Maria Louisa Ewing died on New Year’s Eve at Harlingen Medical Center in Harlingen. She was 82 years old.

Ewing, known to her family and friends as ‘Wicha’ was a force to be reckoned with, by all accounts. “She was a character,” said PRESS publisher Ray Quiroga.

Ewing worked at the paper for nearly three decades as a receptionist and bookkeeper. During her tenure she became known by many in the community as the ‘face of the Press.’

” She really loved working for the Press. In the community she was definitely the face of the paper,” former PRESS publisher Daniel Wise said Tuesday.

“She was an outstanding and loyal employee, but much more importantly, she was a good person and a caring individual and people cared for her in return,” Quiroga said.

“You’ve lived a life well lived if the people whom have crossed your path recall your memory with a smile and a warm heart,” he said. “Although her light has been extinguished, her glow will remain with us forever.”

