Orange Lane scheduled for repaving

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS
Orange Lane in Laguna Vista is scheduled for repaving in the New Year.
Town officials last month voted to award a contract for engineering services for the street improvements to the Cruz Hogan Consulting Engineering firm.
Funding for the project, estimated at $235,000, will come from a Texas Department of Agriculture grant.
A review committee, composed of the city secretary and a grant administrator evaluated the four proposals that were submitted and recommended the contract be awarded to Cruz-Hogan, City Manager Rolando Vela said.
