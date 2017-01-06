Orange Lane scheduled for repaving

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Orange Lane in Laguna Vista is scheduled for repaving in the New Year.

Town officials last month voted to award a contract for engineering services for the street improvements to the Cruz Hogan Consulting Engineering firm.

Funding for the project, estimated at $235,000, will come from a Texas Department of Agriculture grant.

A review committee, composed of the city secretary and a grant administrator evaluated the four proposals that were submitted and recommended the contract be awarded to Cruz-Hogan, City Manager Rolando Vela said.

