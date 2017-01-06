Nice day for a dip

Fair weather spurs ;arge turnout at ‘Polar Bear’ event

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Mild temperatures led to one of the most well-attended New Year’s Day Polar Dips South Padre Island has seen in years.

That’s according to owner of Clayton’s Beach Bar and host of the event, Clayton Brashear. “In 2017, we had the best weather we’ve had in 10 years, so that’s a lot of it,” Brashear said as he took in the scene atop the deck at his venue just after the dip had concluded Sunday.

“The beach is nice, the weather is nice. Everything was just right for it to be a great year,” he said.

For the Ashford siblings of Brownsville, the weather was just cool enough for the water to provide a momentary shock as they jumped into the Gulf waters.

