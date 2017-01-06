«

»

Jan 06 2017

Print this Post

Lady Tarpons Outscore Grulla, 44-35

Categories:

News, Sports

by Editor

January 6, 2017

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons basketball team rallied from a third-quarter deficit to defeat the Lady Gators of Grulla, 44-35, at Tarpon Gym Tuesday night.  With the win Port Isabel evened its district record at two wins and two losses.

Port Isabel took advantage of cold shooting by Grulla to take an 11-1 lead in the first quarter.  The home team’s lead was one, 22-21, at the half before the Lady Gators scored the first seven points of the third quarter to go up, 28-22.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2017/01/06/lady-tarpons-outscore-grulla-44-35/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 