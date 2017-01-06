Lady Tarpons Outscore Grulla, 44-35

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons basketball team rallied from a third-quarter deficit to defeat the Lady Gators of Grulla, 44-35, at Tarpon Gym Tuesday night. With the win Port Isabel evened its district record at two wins and two losses.

Port Isabel took advantage of cold shooting by Grulla to take an 11-1 lead in the first quarter. The home team’s lead was one, 22-21, at the half before the Lady Gators scored the first seven points of the third quarter to go up, 28-22.

