City names new fire chief

The City of South Padre Island this week announced the appointment of a new fire chief.

According to a statement released by the City, Doug Fowler, of Austin, comes to the Island with 35 years of fire service experience and most recently served as an assistant fire chief for the Austin Fire Department (AFD).

Fowler worked with AFD for 31 years in various capacities, including as a “training instructor, hazardous materials team member, rescue diver, community services captain, fire investigations captain, Battalion 1 and aircraft rescue firefighter, battalion chief, division chief over Education Services, and as assistant chief over Logistics, Homeland Security, and Operations.”

