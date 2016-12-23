Working out the kinks

City addresses problems at newly opened park

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Parks Recreation and Beautification Committee met on Dec. 14 to discuss issues related to City parks as well as recently held Island events.

“We had a really great turn out,” Committee Chair Debbie Huffman said regarding the Breakfast with Santa event held at Schlitterbahn Beach Resort on Dec. 10. “We had well over 100 kids and their families, and Schlitterbahn was great,” Huffman said.

The committee also discussed the Christmas Parade that was to be held on Dec. 9 but had to be canceled due to inclement weather. Huffman suggested that in planning for future events like this, it would be a good idea to also schedule a back up date just in case a situation such as this arises.

SPI Development Services Director Dr. Sungman Kim provided the Committee with an update on City parks. He addressed an area of concern related to the cracking concrete on the recently constructed basketball court at John L. Tompkins Park. He explained the issue had to do with surface cracking that occurs due to the lack of expansion joints on the court’s surface.

