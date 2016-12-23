Weather dampens boat parade

By MARINA WISE

The annual Port Isabel-South Padre Island Christmas Lighted Boat Parade took place last Saturday evening. Starting at Southpoint Marina in Port Isabel, seven participating dazzling boats set sail towards Jim’s Pier for judging. Spectators were able to enjoy the bright lights and glitzy decorations float across the water in addition to an impressive opening jet pack act. Although everything turned out fine and dandy, a huge amount of effort went into rescuing this Laguna Madre tradition. Without people like Elma Ruiz, the parade would have been a no-go.

“I was all ready to get in it (the parade),” Ruiz said about it being cancelled initially. “I was really kind of bummed.”

