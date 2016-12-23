Planning days

Council schedules venue tax, Spring Break workshops

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

On Dec. 19, South Padre Island Mayor Pro-Tem Dennis Stahl called to order a special meeting of the City Council to set dates for future public workshops related to the new venue tax and Spring Break policy as well as to appoint members to a subcommittee to review the City’s current taxi ordinance.

Council approved Jan. 18, 2017 at 1 p.m. as the date for a public workshop on the venue tax. The workshop will be held at the Council chamber. “The venue tax review is the first time that we’ll get together and really look at each of the individual projects that were on the ballot and have a presentation from stakeholders and staff about where we’re at with those projects and then give the Council an opportunity to prioritize that and get direction to staff about which we want to move forward with at this time in terms of continuing our research,” City Manager Susan Guthrie said.

