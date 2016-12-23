Pelicans massacred in cold weather

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Motorists driving along Highway 48 during the last cold snap may have noticed a gruesome scene: the sight of dozens of brown pelican carcasses littering the road near the Bahia Grande.

The weather system’s strong winds, combined with the unique topography of the highway and its retaining walls led to many of the local birds to succumbing to dangerous downdrafts which forced them into the roadway where they were struck by passing vehicles.

It’s not an uncommon occurrence, according to South Padre Island resident Tommy J. Saenz Wednesday. But uncommon doesn’t mean inevitable. “This is a preventable problem. We can solve it; we can fix it,” he said. “I don’t want to see another slaughter.”

