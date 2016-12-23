«

Lady Tarpons Fall at La Feria

News, Sports

by Editor

December 23, 2016

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons lost their second district game in a row Tuesday night, 61-33, at La Feria.

The Lady Tarpons stayed close in the first quarter and fought back after La Feria took a 7-0 lead.

“The girls stayed under control,” head coach Blake Ramsey said Wednesday morning.  “Ryley (Galvan) hit a big three and that made it 11-10 (La Feria).  They ended the quarter with a 5-0 run and we just never recovered.”

