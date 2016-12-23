«

»

Dec 23 2016

Print this Post

Chargers Zap Tarpons, 46-36

Categories:

News, Sports

by Editor

December 23, 2016

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons couldn’t seem to find the basket early on as they dropped a 46-36 decision to Brownsville Frontier Academy in a non-district game Friday night at Tarpon Gym.

The Chargers of Frontier Academy weren’t exactly burning the nets off the rim themselves as, a little more than five minutes into the contest, they held only a 7-2 lead.

The visiting Chargers played a fast and aggressive style of defense but it was the Tarpons’ poor shooting that put them into a 16-4 hole at the end of the first quarter of play.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2016/12/23/chargers-zap-tarpons-46-36/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 