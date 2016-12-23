Chargers Zap Tarpons, 46-36

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons couldn’t seem to find the basket early on as they dropped a 46-36 decision to Brownsville Frontier Academy in a non-district game Friday night at Tarpon Gym.

The Chargers of Frontier Academy weren’t exactly burning the nets off the rim themselves as, a little more than five minutes into the contest, they held only a 7-2 lead.

The visiting Chargers played a fast and aggressive style of defense but it was the Tarpons’ poor shooting that put them into a 16-4 hole at the end of the first quarter of play.

