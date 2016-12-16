The Nice List

By DINA ARÉVALO

The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club joined Santa Claus as he made a special early delivery to the boys and girls of the Esperanza B. Garza Head Start in Laguna Heights. “We are here to give to the community, to the kids who don’t have toys,” Chapter president Gilbert Losoya said afterwards. Santa and the Blue Knights also traveled to several other locations throughout Cameron County, from Los Indios, to Los Fresnos and Brownsville, delivering over 200 toys. The group collected over $2,000 in donations prior to Monday’s deliveries, as well. Losoya said the motorcycle club includes law enforcement officers from local, county, state and federal agencies, including the Laguna Madre’s own Pct. 1 Constable, Pete Delgadillo. Delgadillo and Deputy Constable Saul Sauceda provided a lighted escort for the group as they arrived at the school.

Four-year-old Said Garcia smiles jubilantly after receiving his gift from Santa Claus.

