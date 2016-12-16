Tarpons Outrun Cardinals, 67-34

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel Tarpons raced out to an 18-3 first quarter lead against the La Villa Cardinals and won the non-district contest, 67-34, at Tarpon Gym Tuesday night.

With the win Port Isabel improves to 11-7 on the season and has now exceeded the win total for all of last season.

“I was incredibly pleased with our ball movement, passing outside in, inside out,” Tarpon head coach Anthony Velarde told the Press Wednesday morning. “We look for the open guy and that’s what you get when you have good ball movement.”

The Tarpons led 20-8 at the end of a quarter of play, 33-12 at the break, and 48-21 at the end of three quarters.

