School board wraps up year

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Point Isabel School Board of Trustees made quick work of Tuesday evening’s regular meeting agenda as they wrapped up the calendar year ahead of the winter holiday break.

The trustees, led by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lisa Garcia, began the meeting by recognizing the artistic talent of four of the District’s students whose drawings were selected to adorn the official Christmas cards used by the District during the holiday season. Each student, representing all four schools, received a framed copy of their work, while another framed copy was set to be displayed at each school.

Next up was an approval of the 2017 budget, as well as the District’s annual contribution to the Cameron County Appraisal District.

